New choir director excited to be in Delaware

The Delaware City Schools choir programs have a new face this year after Abigail Jenkins joined the district as a choir director this summer.

Jenkins, who first got involved with music when she was in the fifth grade, said she grew up in Chicago and New Jersey before coming to Ohio to attend The Ohio State University. She and her husband just moved to Delaware this year.

Now in her fifth year of teaching, Jenkins said she previously taught at another district where she developed her passion for choir.

“I was doing a lot of general elementary stuff and a little bit of choir, and I really wanted to continue doing a lot more choir,” Jenkins said. “I heard about this position opening, and I’ve always wanted to work in a program like Delaware. Dr. Dara Gillis is an awesome leader, and I wanted to learn from her.”

Jenkins said she teaches choir at Hayes High School with Gillis in the morning and teaches sixth and ninth grade choir in the afternoon.

Looking back on the past couple of months, Jenkins said her tenure with Delaware City Schools has started out “great!”

“It’s really refreshing to be in a district that really values the arts and to be teaching kids that just love what we’re doing,” she said. “It’s just great to work with the team I’m working with who always wants to help each other out and make each other better.”

Jenkins said her favorite part so far has been working with choir students in the district.

“They are really passionate and really care about what we’re doing and making the choir better all the time,” she said.

Jenkins said she is looking forward to the upcoming sixth grade choir concert and is excited about the Symphonic Choir trip to New York City in April.

“I’m excited to be in Delaware!” Jenkins said.

Jenkins (bottom right) stands with the members of the choir at Hayes High School Friday morning.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

