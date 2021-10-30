Kibler to serve as OWU’s new registrar

Ohio Wesleyan University has appointed Michele Kibler as OWU’s new registrar, responsible for maintaining academic records and helping to keep students on track as they work to earn their bachelor’s degrees.

Kibler has 21 years of experience in higher education, including 12 years as the registrar for Columbus College of Art and Design. She will join Ohio Wesleyan on Nov. 8 and report to Brian Rellinger, Ed.D., associate provost for academic support and chief information officer, and to Dale Brugh, Ph.D., associate provost for academic affairs.

In her new role, Kibler will work to make a difference in the lives of Ohio Wesleyan students by creating and implementing a vision to help them meet their academic goals. To achieve her objectives, she will lead strategic planning, ensure proper record management, and identify ways to reduce barriers to graduation – all with a collaborative, service-oriented, one-stop-shop mindset.

“Ohio Wesleyan students will benefit from Michele’s experience and her genuine desire to help them succeed,” Rellinger said. “Her innovative use of data also will help the university to continue improving its processes and outcomes.”

At Columbus College of Art and Design, Kibler oversaw several major initiatives, including developing online registration and setting up an online payment system to save time and resources. She also helped to refine the college’s registration schedule and exit surveys to better understand student-retention trends. Before becoming CCAD’s registrar, Kibler spent three years as a student services associate in its One-Stop Office and four years as a registrar’s office assistant.

Before joining CCAD, Kibler worked as a records office assistant at Kent State University, where she earned her undergraduate degree.

Kibler has extensive knowledge of the Ellucian PowerCampus system and certification in Google Data Analytics. She is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers and the Ohio Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.

Kibler said her work is driven by the desire to remove barriers for students, and she is excited by all of the work happening at Ohio Wesleyan to support student success.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work at Ohio Wesleyan University,” Kibler said, a resident of Pickerington. “I am also excited to begin learning more about the university and have heard so many great things. I cannot wait to start working with the students, faculty, staff, and administration.”

Kibler https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_Ohio-Wesleyan-Michele-Kibler.jpg Kibler

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.