Delaware County election results

Unofficial Election Results

Registered Voters 152,537

Total Ballots 47,769 (31.32%)

Member of Council at Large – City of Delaware (vote for 3)

Mark Butler 2,377 14.32%

Catlin Frazier 2,908 17.51%

Carolyn Kay Riggle 3,894 23.45%

Heather Rodenborg 1,854 11.17%

Kent H. Shafer 3,099 18.67%

Linda Shearer 2,471 14.88%

Member of Council – First Ward – City of Delaware (Unexpired term ending 11-19-23)

Linsey Griffith 682 42.47%

Stephen Garrie Tackett 924 57.53%

Member of Council – City of Powell (vote for 4)

Frank Bertone 2,232 22.48%

Leif Carlson 1,627 16.38%

Thomas S. Counts 2,008 20.22%

Christina Drummond 1,635 16.47%

Brian Lorenz 2,428 24.45%

Member of Council – Village of Shawnee Hills (vote for 4)

Toni Ellington 108 15.32%

Mary Gates 144 20.43%

Justin LaRosa 149 21.13%

Renee Matney 161 22.84%

Robert Thatcher 143 20.28%

Township Trustee – Berkshire Township (vote for 2)

Stephen Ciacchi 651 24.11%

Mike Dattilo 811 30.04%

Rod Myers 698 25.85%

Austin Slattery 540 20.00%

Township Trustee – Genoa Township (vote for 2)

Mark Antonetz 3,900 42.88%

Jed Bressman 2,557 28.11%

Connie Goodman 2,638 29.00%

Township Trustee – Harlem Township (vote for 2)

Christopher Conomy 528 21.97%

Bob Dalton 428 17.81%

David Jackson 780 32.46%

Carl Richison 667 27.76%

Township Trustee – Kingston Township (vote for 2)

Jim Fedako 264 20.08%

Matthew G. Roy 511 38.86%

William L. Shively 540 41.06%

Township Trustee – Liberty Township (vote for 2)

Scott Donaldson 2,867 19.55%

Shyra Eichhorn 4,396 29.98%

Melanie Farkas 2,807 19.14%

Nico Franano 2,292 15.63%

Michael Gemperline 2,303 15.70%

Township Trustee – Orange Township (vote for 2)

Ben Grumbles 3,560 29.45%

Lisa Knapp 3,427 28.35%

Kristie Ramsey 2,735 22.63%

Ryan Rivers 2,365 19.57%

Township Trustee – Scioto Township (vote for 2)

Dick Jones 400 25.97%

Douglas Loudenslager 538 34.94%

Sandra Stults 602 39.09%

Township Trustee – Trenton Township (vote for 2)

Richard W. Fisher 394 30.26%

Kevin D. Justice 552 42.40%

Kevin Kline 356 27.34%

Member of Board of Education – Buckeye Valley Local School District (vote for 3)

Tom Ailabouni 1,630 15.43%

Donald Dicke 2,175 20.59%

Tammy Lilly 892 8.45%

Justin A. Osborn 1,077 10.20%

Jamie Ottery 1,357 12.85%

April Scowden 1,738 16.46%

Randy Turner 1,225 11.60%

Write-in 468 4.43%

Member of Board of Education – Big Walnut Local School District (vote for 3)

Douglas P. Crowl 4,046 18.87%

Angela Graziosi 4,048 18.87%

Liana Lee 3,081 14.37%

Crystal Mazza 3,115 14.52%

Alice Nicks 4,092 19.08%

Scott Weatherby 3,065 14.29%

Member of Board of Education – Delaware City School District (vote for 3)

Janine Baker 2,986 19.52%

Deborah Kruse Guebert 2,102 13.74%

Melissa Harris 3,578 23.39%

Jayna L. McDaniel 3,076 20.11%

Michael J. Wiener 3,554 23.23%

Member of Board of Education – Olentangy Local School District (vote for 2)

Kevin Daberkow 10,251 26.58%

Jennifer Feucht 9,417 24.41%

Felicia Kastle 8,604 22.31%

Brandon J. Lester 10,299 26.70%

Tax Levy – Renewal and Decrease – Operation of Disabilities Facilities – Board of DD – 2 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2021

For the Tax Levy 31,279 66.58%

Against the Tax Levy 15,701 33.42%

Tax Levy – Additional – Preservation Park District of Delaware County – Acquiring Land – 0.4 mill/10 yrs – Comm 2021

For the Tax Levy 28,120 59.82%

Against the Tax Levy 18,891 40.18%

Tax Levy – Renew & Increase – Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services – Current Exp. – 0.5 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 26,370 56.44%

Against the Tax Levy 20,352 43.56%

Tax Levy – Replacement – Village of Ashley – Police – 6 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2021

For the Tax Levy 87 43.07%

Against the Tax Levy 115 56.93%

Tax Levy – Renewal – Roads and Bridges – Oxford Township – 1.2 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2021

For the Tax Levy 195 77.38%

Against the Tax Levy 57 22.62%

Tax Levy – Renewal – Fire – Berlin Township – 2.95 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 1,347 72.07%

Against the Tax Levy 522 27.93%

Tax Levy – Renewal – Fire – Orange Township – 7 mills/3 yrs – Comm 2022

For the Tax Levy 4,967 71.10%

Against the Tax Levy 2,019 28.90%

These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections.

