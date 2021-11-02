Delaware County election results

Unofficial Election Results
Registered Voters 152,537
Total Ballots 47,769 (31.32%)
Member of Council at Large – City of Delaware (vote for 3)
Mark Butler 2,377 14.32%
Catlin Frazier 2,908 17.51%
Carolyn Kay Riggle 3,894 23.45%
Heather Rodenborg 1,854 11.17%
Kent H. Shafer 3,099 18.67%
Linda Shearer 2,471 14.88%
Member of Council – First Ward – City of Delaware (Unexpired term ending 11-19-23)
Linsey Griffith 682 42.47%
Stephen Garrie Tackett 924 57.53%
Member of Council – City of Powell (vote for 4)
Frank Bertone 2,232 22.48%
Leif Carlson 1,627 16.38%
Thomas S. Counts 2,008 20.22%
Christina Drummond 1,635 16.47%
Brian Lorenz 2,428 24.45%
Member of Council – Village of Shawnee Hills (vote for 4)
Toni Ellington 108 15.32%
Mary Gates 144 20.43%
Justin LaRosa 149 21.13%
Renee Matney 161 22.84%
Robert Thatcher 143 20.28%
Township Trustee – Berkshire Township (vote for 2)
Stephen Ciacchi 651 24.11%
Mike Dattilo 811 30.04%
Rod Myers 698 25.85%
Austin Slattery 540 20.00%
Township Trustee – Genoa Township (vote for 2)
Mark Antonetz 3,900 42.88%
Jed Bressman 2,557 28.11%
Connie Goodman 2,638 29.00%
Township Trustee – Harlem Township (vote for 2)
Christopher Conomy 528 21.97%
Bob Dalton 428 17.81%
David Jackson 780 32.46%
Carl Richison 667 27.76%
Township Trustee – Kingston Township (vote for 2)
Jim Fedako 264 20.08%
Matthew G. Roy 511 38.86%
William L. Shively 540 41.06%
Township Trustee – Liberty Township (vote for 2)
Scott Donaldson 2,867 19.55%
Shyra Eichhorn 4,396 29.98%
Melanie Farkas 2,807 19.14%
Nico Franano 2,292 15.63%
Michael Gemperline 2,303 15.70%
Township Trustee – Orange Township (vote for 2)
Ben Grumbles 3,560 29.45%
Lisa Knapp 3,427 28.35%
Kristie Ramsey 2,735 22.63%
Ryan Rivers 2,365 19.57%
Township Trustee – Scioto Township (vote for 2)
Dick Jones 400 25.97%
Douglas Loudenslager 538 34.94%
Sandra Stults 602 39.09%
Township Trustee – Trenton Township (vote for 2)
Richard W. Fisher 394 30.26%
Kevin D. Justice 552 42.40%
Kevin Kline 356 27.34%
Member of Board of Education – Buckeye Valley Local School District (vote for 3)
Tom Ailabouni 1,630 15.43%
Donald Dicke 2,175 20.59%
Tammy Lilly 892 8.45%
Justin A. Osborn 1,077 10.20%
Jamie Ottery 1,357 12.85%
April Scowden 1,738 16.46%
Randy Turner 1,225 11.60%
Write-in 468 4.43%
Member of Board of Education – Big Walnut Local School District (vote for 3)
Douglas P. Crowl 4,046 18.87%
Angela Graziosi 4,048 18.87%
Liana Lee 3,081 14.37%
Crystal Mazza 3,115 14.52%
Alice Nicks 4,092 19.08%
Scott Weatherby 3,065 14.29%
Member of Board of Education – Delaware City School District (vote for 3)
Janine Baker 2,986 19.52%
Deborah Kruse Guebert 2,102 13.74%
Melissa Harris 3,578 23.39%
Jayna L. McDaniel 3,076 20.11%
Michael J. Wiener 3,554 23.23%
Member of Board of Education – Olentangy Local School District (vote for 2)
Kevin Daberkow 10,251 26.58%
Jennifer Feucht 9,417 24.41%
Felicia Kastle 8,604 22.31%
Brandon J. Lester 10,299 26.70%
Tax Levy – Renewal and Decrease – Operation of Disabilities Facilities – Board of DD – 2 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2021
For the Tax Levy 31,279 66.58%
Against the Tax Levy 15,701 33.42%
Tax Levy – Additional – Preservation Park District of Delaware County – Acquiring Land – 0.4 mill/10 yrs – Comm 2021
For the Tax Levy 28,120 59.82%
Against the Tax Levy 18,891 40.18%
Tax Levy – Renew & Increase – Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services – Current Exp. – 0.5 mill/5 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 26,370 56.44%
Against the Tax Levy 20,352 43.56%
Tax Levy – Replacement – Village of Ashley – Police – 6 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2021
For the Tax Levy 87 43.07%
Against the Tax Levy 115 56.93%
Tax Levy – Renewal – Roads and Bridges – Oxford Township – 1.2 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2021
For the Tax Levy 195 77.38%
Against the Tax Levy 57 22.62%
Tax Levy – Renewal – Fire – Berlin Township – 2.95 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 1,347 72.07%
Against the Tax Levy 522 27.93%
Tax Levy – Renewal – Fire – Orange Township – 7 mills/3 yrs – Comm 2022
For the Tax Levy 4,967 71.10%
Against the Tax Levy 2,019 28.90%
These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections.