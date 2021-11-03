Delaware SWCD election underway

It’s election time at the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Individuals who own or occupy land within Delaware County and are 18 years of age or older, may vote. Two supervisors will be elected to a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2024. The nominees are Mike Hope, Dan Lane and Randy Leienberger.

Ohio’s 88 soil and water conservation districts are led by five local board members who are key to the success of the district. These selfless volunteers serve three-year terms and provide leadership, ideas, and motivation to the SWCD staff. The election of board members, conducted annually by the Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Commission in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code, remains a vital part of the SWCD mission. Because Soil and Water Conservation Districts are a government entity, these board members are public officials, following the same rules and guidelines as those elected during general elections.

Eligible voters can request an absentee ballot for themselves and for any qualified electors in the same household. Please provide the name of each qualified elector in the request. Requests can be made through one of the following methods:

• Printing a voter verification form from the Delaware SWCD website at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us and returning the completed form via the U.S. Postal Service to 557 A Sunbury Road, Delaware, OH 43015.

• Calling Delaware SWCD at 740-368-1921 to request a voter verification form be mailed to you.

• Sending a request through the “Contact Us” link at the Delaware SWCD’s website (soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us).

• In person at the Delaware SWCD office, located at 557 A Sunbury Road in Delaware (enter from Bowtown Road). Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voting closes at 4:30 p.m. on November 16, 2021.

Completed ballots must be returned to the Delaware SWCD office via U.S. Postal Service or in-person by Nov. 16, no later than 4:30 p.m.

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District was organized by 1944, and we are grateful to all who have served on the district’s Board of Supervisors. These dedicated folks have been role models in the community, spreading the mission of Helping You Help the Land! Board members share the importance of conserving our natural resources; form relationships with other conservation agencies and groups at the local, state, and national level; manage funds, facilities, and equipment; and develop and carry out the yearly work plan and strategic plan to reach long term goals. Learn more, including candidate bios, on our website and find us on Facebook.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

