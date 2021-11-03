Voters in Orange Twp. elect Grumbles, Knapp

LEWIS CENTER — Two familiar names are returning as Orange Township trustees following Tuesday’s election results.

Incumbent Ben Grumbles received the most votes with 3,560 or 29.45% of the vote. What was unique about the win, however, is that Grumbles is currently in the middle of a term as township trustee, but he ran for a different seat on the three-person board. His request to run for the other seat was originally rejected by the Delaware County Board of Elections, but was unanimously approved by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Prior to the election, Grumbles said if he were to win, he would resign or vacate his present seat upon taking office in January. The Orange Township Board of Trustees would then have 30 days to appoint a successor.

Once Tuesday’s results were announced, Grumbles posted on Facebook, “Thank you to everyone who took time to research candidates, hear me out, and most importantly vote! It has truly been an honor to serve this township, and I’ll continue to prioritize your voice over all others. I look forward to serving you for four more years and hope you will continue working with me to improve our quality of life here.”

Two years after losing her reelection bid by less than 300 votes to Grumbles, Lisa Knapp will also return as a trustee after receiving 3,427 votes or 28.35% of the vote. Knapp’s website notes she took office in 2012 and served eight years as a trustee.

The other two candidates were aligned, but finished out of the running. Third was Kristie Ramsey with 2,735 votes or 22.63% of the vote; and last was incumbent Ryan Rivers with 2,365 votes or 19.57% of the vote.

Also in Orange Township, voters approved a 7-mill, 3-year tax levy renewal for the Orange Township Fire Department by a wide margin. The results were 4,967 for the tax levy or 71.10% of the vote; and 2,019 against the tax levy or 28.90% of the vote.

“I want to thank all of you for supporting our Fire Department,” Grumbles wrote on his Facebook page. “They deal with the worst our world offers each day. This levy won’t raise taxes … but will lower them as we grow. It makes it easy for me to tell them how much we appreciate their sacrifice when you all overwhelmingly prove it with your vote.”

