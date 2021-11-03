Lester, Daberkow to serve on OLSD board

Brandon Lester and Kevin Daberkow have been elected to serve as the newest members of the Olentangy Board of Education. With two seats available, Lester and Daberkow defeated challengers Felicia Kastle and Jennifer Feucht in Tuesday’s election.

Current school board members Dave King and Julie Wagner Feasel elected not to run for reelection.

Lester narrowly edged out Daberkow as the leading vote receiver, garnering 10,299 votes or 26.70% of all votes cast. Daberkow was elected on 10,251 ballots, good for 26.58% of the vote. Feucht and Kastle received 9,417 and 8,604 votes, respectively.

Following the tallying of the votes, both winners took to their Facebook campaign pages to express their gratitude to all who voted for them. Lester said he has been “amazed” to see the dedication from those in the community to the best interest of the students and schools throughout his campaign.

“With this passion, we are going to do great things together,” Lester said. “And I truly mean together — my commitment to working collaboratively with everyone was no campaign fluff, but an honest and sincere pledge. I remain steadfast in my desire to listen to, understand, and work hand in hand with everyone. Please know that whether you voted for me or not, I still value your input as we move into the next chapter of the district’s future.”

Lester also thanked Feucht and Kastle for their dedicated efforts to better the community. “You inspired a lot of people to support you, and to get involved, which is truly wonderful. We all benefit when the community is engaged,” he said.

Daberkow congratulated Lester, saying, “His experience and his servant’s heart set him apart as a uniquely qualified public servant.”

Daberkow also thanked Feucht for running a “strong campaign and always maintaining a kind and collegial disposition” and Kastle for being a “strong voice for Olentangy families.”

He went on to say, “The hard work begins now. The close results of the election powerfully suggest the important role the Board needs to play in bringing the community together around a shared vision for our students. I look forward to helping.”

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

