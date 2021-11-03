Voters weigh in on school board race

Voters living in the Delaware City School District elected two incumbents and a newcomer to the DCS Board of Education Tuesday.

The race for the three seats was between two incumbents, Jayna McDaniel and Michael Wiener, and three newcomers, Janine Baker, Deborah Guebert and Melissa Harris.

Harris led the way with 3,578 (23.39%) votes, followed by Wiener with 3,554 (23.23%) votes, and McDaniel with 3,076 (20.11%) votes. Baker received 2,986 (19.52%) votes, while Guebert received 2,102 (13.74%) votes.

The four-year terms for the three elected board members will begin in 2022.

Harris said Wednesday she was “shocked and pleasantly surprised” by the results.

“I’m a new candidate, so I had never experienced the anxiety of watching the numbers slowly come in,” Harris said. “I’m humbled and honored so many people voted to allow me the opportunity to make decisions for our students, faculty, and staff members of Delaware City Schools. This is all still very surreal, but I’m sure I’ll adapt quickly to the new responsibilities.”

Harris added her goals for her first term on the school board will be to implement anti-bullying policies and procedures. She added that she also plans to continue conversations with parents, teachers, and principals to “further learn about their concerns and hear what their ideas are to address those concerns.”

“I’m excited to work with my fellow board members and move our district forward utilizing partnerships and collaborations with our amazing resources in the community,” Harris said.

Wiener said he’s thankful the community elected him to a second term on the board.

“(I) am enthusiastic to have the opportunity to continue to guide the district forward with the other members of the board,” Wiener said in an email Wednesday. “We are doing great things at DCS, and I am honored that I get to play an active continuing leadership role in our positive momentum!”

Wiener added the goals for his next term are focusing on success for “all DCS students, primarily focusing on the areas of maximizing student potential, planning for community growth, retaining qualified teachers and staff, and strengthening community partnerships.”

“I am excited about moving those goals forward over my second term,” he said. “I am also interested in revisiting the district’s strategic planning work that had to be postponed due to COVID. By updating and then implementing our district’s strategic plan, we will be able to address these goals as well as other areas of need within our schools.”

Wiener also thanked his supporters and volunteers.

“I was greatly humbled by the outpouring of assistance from our Delaware community. I could not have succeeded without their encouragement, dedication and hard work!” he added.

McDaniel said Wednesday she’s looking forward to another term on the board.

“I love our city, and I love our schools,” she said. “I’m humbled and grateful to all the people whose votes indicated that they trust that I will continue to work in the best interests of our students, staff members, and our school community. I’m delighted that Mr. Wiener was reelected and look forward to welcoming Ms. Harris.”

McDaniel said funding for the district remains a top priority for her.

“During my next term, I will continue to advocate for fair school funding for our district,” she said. “This is essential to continue offering outstanding educational opportunities to our students, and it will benefit all of our city’s taxpayers.”

By Glenn Battishill

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.