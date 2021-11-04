Incumbents retain local township seats

Across the eastern half of Delaware County, voters went with experience, returning many incumbents to their township trustee seats for four more years in Tuesday’s election.

Here’s a look at the contested races in those townships, in alphabetical order.

Berkshire Township: Incumbent Mike Dattilo was the top vote-getter with 811 votes or 30.04% of the vote; and fellow incumbent Rod Myers also retained his seat with 698 votes or 25.85% of the vote.

Newcomers Stephen Ciacchi and Austin Slattery finished third and fourth in the race, respectively. Ciacchi received 651 votes or 24.11% of the vote; and Slattery received 540 votes or 20% of the vote.

“Not the result that we were hoping but God is good,” Ciacchi posted on Facebook once the results were announced. “His ways are not our ways but they are far greater than what we could imagine. Grateful to everyone I was able to meet and all the meaningful conversations we shared.”

Genoa Township: Newcomer Mark Antonetz received the most votes at 3,900 or 42.88% of the vote; and incumbent Connie Goodman retained her seat with 2,638 votes or 29% of the vote.

“Thank you all for your support. It is greatly appreciated!” Antonetz posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“Thank you to Genoa Township voters for re-electing me for another four-year term,” Goodman posted on Facebook Wednesday. “I look forward to working with the new board in the continued best interests of our community.”

Finishing a close third was Jed Bressman with 2,557 votes or 28.11% of the vote.

Harlem Township: Incumbent David Jackson received 780 votes or 32.46% of the vote to lead the way; and former trustee Carl Richison was returned to the office with 667 votes or 27.76% of the vote. Newcomers Christopher Conomy received 528 votes or 21.97% of the vote; and Bob Dalton received 428 votes or 17.81% of the vote.

Kingston Township: Bill Shively retained his seat with 540 votes or 41.06% of the vote; closely followed for the second seat by Matthew G. Roy with 511 votes or 38.86% of the vote. Finishing third was Jim Fedako with 264 votes or 20.08% of the vote.

Trenton Township: Incumbents retained their seats. Kevin D. Justice received 552 votes or 42.40% of the vote; while Richard W. Fisher received 394 votes for 30.26% of the vote. Finishing third was Kevin Kline with 356 votes or 27.34% of the vote.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

