DPHD provides COVID-19 update

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting two failed factors on its COVID-19 Critical Factor Report Card for Nov. 3, meaning it recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, continue to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Those two factors remain the level of SARS-CoV-2 community transmission and capacity for early detection of increases in COVID-19 cases. The former factor measures new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, which is 151.55. The latter factor measures new cases per 100,000 Delaware County public school staff and students in the past seven days, which is 129.79. Both totals are greater than the 50 or less needed for a passing grade.

There were two components that received a passing grade, the data shows. First is positivity rate, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was 5.75%, which is under the 8% mark that would be considered a fail. Second is health system capacity, as measured by Ohio Hospital Association. In Delaware County, 12% of intensive care unit patients have COVID-19, less than the greater than the 20% that would merit a failing grade.

Another positive is that 66.2% of Delaware County residents have completed the vaccinations for coronavirus.

The health district’s weekly report issued on Wednesday said the daily case rate is trending down from extreme and critical levels to high. It had been medium to low in June and July.

The weekly report said there was an average of 20 new cases per day per 100,000 population; 1,207 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days; and 22,292 total cases.

Daily hospitalizations and deaths were lower in October than September, the health district reported.

The district’s COVID-19 Monthly Report for October said 94% of the people who have contracted the coronavirus in the county this year were unvaccinated. In addition, 81% of those who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 this year were unvaccinated. Finally, 95% of those who have died from COVID-19 in the county this year were unvaccinated.

The report also said that from Sept. 26-Oct. 9, there were cases ranging from 80 years and older to children 9 and under, with the most cases being reported among the 10-19 age group.

The DPHD is offering COVID-19 booster shots at its downtown Delaware office, 1-3 W. Winter St. To make an appointment, call 740-368-1700. To schedule at a community clinic, visit DelawareHealth.org.

There is a COVID-19 Booster Breakdown chart on the health district’s website and Facebook page that shows who should get the booster shot, based on the original dose they received.

There is also a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic (appointments only) at the 7th annual Fight Against Hunger Games, 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 23 at the former DACC North Building. To schedule, visit https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/flucovid and use code flucovid2021, then click submit at the end of the form.

Lastly, DPHD posted Wednesday on Facebook, “We are currently working on setting up COVID-19 vaccination clinics specifically for children age 5-11. We will release this info, including how to schedule your child’s appointment, when we have those dates & times set. We are not offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations at our regular Flu/Booster clinics at this time. Thank you for your patience!”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_Corona-Virus-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.