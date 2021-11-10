New urgent care in works

Delaware City Council on Monday held the first reading for a proposed urgent care facility that would be located on West Central Avenue. The preliminary development plan, which is being proposed by 2Z Development LLC, includes plans for a 3,754-square-foot medical office building on 1.315 acres just west of Fire Station 303.

The preliminary development plan was recommended for approval to council by the Delaware Planning Commission during its meeting on Nov. 3. Original plans for the site included the construction of a Family Dollar retail center in 2012 that would have spanned anywhere from 15,200-17,600 square feet. However, the property owner never progressed with plans for the retail center and began looking at alternative uses.

In total, the property owned by Medco Group spans 8.3 acres and would be subdivided to include the urgent care facility.

Mayor Carolyn Riggle said she’s “excited” to see the urgent care facility proposed rather than what had been discussed for the site in the past. In response to the comment from Riggle, Commission Chairman Stacy Simpson said, “I think this is a really good use of the property.”

Simpson said during the Planning Commission meeting that while the current renderings for the facility don’t show it, the design of the building is expected to be similar to that of the fire station when the developer comes forward with the final development plan. Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland pointed out that the design is expected to be more “complimentary” of the fire station than similar.

Access to the site would include an existing full-movement curb off of Lexington Boulevard and an access drive that runs along the northern boundary of the fire station. In addition to the existing access point, a right-in, right-out-only curb cut is being proposed on West Central Avenue. A total of 25 parking spaces are included with the site plans.

The second reading for the proposed facility will be held at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15.

Pictured is a rendering of the urgent care facility proposed for the undeveloped lot located directly west of Fire Station 303 at 1321 W. Central Ave. in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_New-Urgent-Care.jpg Pictured is a rendering of the urgent care facility proposed for the undeveloped lot located directly west of Fire Station 303 at 1321 W. Central Ave. in Delaware.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.