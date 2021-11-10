DPHD to hold vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

The Delaware Public Health District has announced three upcoming school-based clinics for children ages 5-11 to receive the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics will be held at Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St., Delaware on Nov. 18; Buckeye Valley High School, 901 Coover Road, Delaware on Nov. 19; and just-added General Rosecrans Elementary, 301 S. Miller Dr., Sunbury on Nov. 29. Each clinic will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The health district said the clinics are open to all children, regardless of where the child attends school. However, appointments are required by visiting https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/schoolcovid and using the code flucovid2021.

Parents and guardians may also get adult booster doses at the clinics, but appointments are needed and every adult will need to bring their CDC COVID-19 vaccination card with them. There is a COVID-19 Booster Breakdown chart on the health district’s website and Facebook page that shows who should get the booster shot, based on the original dose they received.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are also available Tuesdays at the DPHD Sunbury Office, 137 state Route 3, Sunbury, in the Kroger Shopping Plaza. Appointments are required.

There is also a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic (appointments only) at the 7th annual Fight Against Hunger Games, 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 23 at the former DACC North Building. To schedule, visit https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/flucovid and use code flucovid2021.

The district is also again reporting two failed factors on its COVID-19 Critical Factor Report Card for Nov. 10, meaning it recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, continue to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Those two factors remain the level of SARS-CoV-2 community transmission and capacity for early detection of increases in COVID-19 cases. The former factor measures new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, which is 221. The latter factor measures new cases per 100,000 Delaware County public school staff and students in the past seven days, which is 334. Both totals are greater than the 50 or less needed for a passing grade.

There were two components that received a passing grade, the data shows. First is positivity rate, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was 6.8%, which is under the 8% mark that would be considered a fail. Second is health system capacity, as measured by Ohio Hospital Association. In Delaware County, 12% of intensive care unit patients have COVID-19, less than the 20% that would merit a failing grade.

According to data, 66.4% of Delaware County residents have completed the vaccinations for coronavirus.

The health district’s weekly report issued on Wednesday showed increases over the past week. There were 31 average new cases per day per 100,000 population (20 last week); 1,462 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days (up from 1,207 last week); and 22,790 total cases (up from 22,292 last week).

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

