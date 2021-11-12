Fuller reelected president of Ohio AFCC

Judge Randall D. Fuller has been reelected to serve a second term as president of the Ohio Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC). AFCC is a leading nonprofit organization for domestic relation and family law professionals. AFCC members include judges, magistrates, attorneys, mediators, parent coordinators, mental health professionals and parent coaches.

Fuller stated, “As with every organization, last year was difficult. I am very proud of our great board members and how we were able to manage the organization. We transitioned our annual education event online, which was very successful. I look forward to seeing everyone in person at our annual April conference in Delaware County.”

Fuller’s responsibilities as president include the general direction, supervision and management of the Ohio chapter. He also presides over meetings of the AFCC Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

Fuller also serves as the council delegate for Ohio to the AFCC, an international family law and domestic relations organization. As a council delegate, Fuller participates in quarterly meetings with other council delegates.

AFCC’s website states the organization “is an interdisciplinary, international association of professionals dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through the resolution of family conflict. AFCC promotes a collaborative approach to serving the needs of children among those who work in and with family law systems, encouraging education, research and innovation and identifying best practices.”

“One of my primary goals for my second term as president is to increase membership of our organization. We are off to a pretty good start as we have increased membership by almost 10% in the last four months.” Fuller stated.

Fuller also serves on the Executive Committee of the Association of Ohio Domestic Relations Judges, currently serving as president-elect. He is a member of several Ohio Judicial Conference committees, including Domestic Relations Law and Procedure, Court Administration, Court Technology and the Judicial Advocacy Group.

Fuller, a native of Delaware County, graduated from Buckeye Valley High School, The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo, College of Law. He was elected in 2016 to be the first judge of Delaware County’s newly unified Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division.

