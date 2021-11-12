SourcePoint honored for its social work

SourcePoint was recently selected as the 2021 Region 5 Agency of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers – Ohio Chapter (NASW Ohio). NASW Ohio’s award honors agencies that best exemplify social work values in the field, using best practices to make positive changes in their communities.

SourcePoint was selected for the award based on the organization’s commitment to providing quality and comprehensive aging services for Delaware County, as well as its commitment to diversity and advocacy for both staff and clients.

SourcePoint’s nomination letter can be found online at MySourcePoint.org/2021/11/09/nasw-nomination.

NASW Ohio is the largest professional organization for social workers in the state of Ohio. Region 5 includes 23 counties in central and southeastern Ohio.

As a regional winner, SourcePoint is now in the running for the statewide awards. Statewide winners are selected for each award category from the eight regional winners. Statewide winners are voted on by NASW Ohio’s Board of Directors and will be announced in January 2022.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55 and family caregivers. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

