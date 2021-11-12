Main St. Delaware receives accreditation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Heritage Ohio is proud to announce the 2021 certification of Delaware as a nationally accredited Main Street Community. Delaware became a member of the Main Street program in 2000, and since then, it continues to revitalize the historic downtown district.

After a virtual evaluation process, the board of Main Street Delaware Inc. exhibited evidence of a robust program working toward measurable outcomes in downtown revitalization. Main Street Delaware is being recognized as proficient in the six criteria as set by the National Main Street Center. This prestigious designation is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Main Street Delaware Board of Directors, staff and volunteers.

Main Street Delaware prides itself on being composed of passionate, hard-working, playful, and eager-to-learn community members. These members work to ensure their downtown is a welcoming place for all through economic development, research, and connecting with the community. Heritage Ohio continues to see sophistication in this local program. The board’s efforts toward integration with the community as a whole is apparent.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the community Home for the Holidays celebration, and more. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com.

Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com, www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware, or www.instagram.com/mainstreetdelaware.

Heritage Ohio helps people to save the places that matter, build community, and live better. As Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street Organization, Heritage Ohio fosters economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of cultural tourism.

Since 1998, Heritage Ohio has contracted with the National Main Street Center as Ohio’s state coordinating agency for the Main Street Program™. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting www.HeritageOhio.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_Main-Street-Delaware.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Heritage Ohio.

Submitted by Heritage Ohio.