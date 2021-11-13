Band earns top rating at state finals

The Delaware Hayes Grand Pacer Marching Band recently earned the fourth “Superior” rating in school history.

Last weekend, the band traveled to Medina High School for the Ohio Music Education Association State Finals after qualifying at a competition in October. After performing “Villains,” the band was given a “Superior” rating, the highest possible score at the competition.

Band Director Andy Doherty said Thursday the band put on an “incredible show” for all in attendance at the state competition.

During band camp over the summer, Doherty said he was nervous about the competition season this year since freshmen and sophomores had never marched at a competition show due to the shortened band season in 2020. However, throughout the season, Doherty said the band rose to the challenge and exceeded his expectations.

“I could not be more proud of a band than I am this year,” he said. “The students were kind, hardworking and passionate. At our first practice on June 29, well over half of the band had never marched a single step. The growth demonstrated by this group inspires me every day. They not only overachieved for their experience level, but set a new standard of excellence for future members of the Delaware Hayes Band.”

Doherty attributed the band’s success to the students’ will and hard work.

“The season was a success not because of the competitive achievements, but because of their character,” he said. “They were superior because they arrived at rehearsal every day motivated to succeed.”

Doherty said this season taught him a valuable lesson for future seasons.

“The most impactful lesson I learned this season is to trust and empower your students,” he said.

Doherty said the band season is wrapping up for the year.

“We enjoyed performing for the Veterans Day Parade and look forward to performing in the Delaware Christmas Parade,” he said. “We will also put on our All-City Band Concert on Dec. 8. This will feature every band (in grades) 6-12.”

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

