DPHD receives Auditor of State Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Auditor of State Keith Faber announced this week that several entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports, including the Delaware Public Health District.

The auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file financial reports with the Ohio Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to ethics referrals; questioned costs less than the threshold per the uniform guidance; lack of timely annual financial report submission; bank reconciliation issues; failure to obtain a timely single audit in accordance with Uniform guidance; findings for recovery less than $500; public meetings or public records issues

• The entity has no other financial or other concerns

“Although COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure and strain on our team over the last year, it’s a proud honor to receive an award that shows how serious we are about going above and beyond our financial and public service responsibilities despite the difficulties of working through a pandemic,” said Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.

