Riggle to remain Delaware mayor

At-large Delaware City Council member Carolyn Kay Riggle will serve a fifth consecutive two-year term as Delaware mayor and at-large member Kent Shafer will continue serving as vice mayor. The two were chosen Monday by a vote of the seven-person council during its biennial reorganization meeting.

Newly elected at-large council member Catlin Frazier was sworn in to serve a four-year term through November 2025. Riggle and Shafer were sworn in to new terms, as well, after being reelected Nov. 2.

Stephen Tackett, who was appointed to the open 1st Ward seat in August, also was sworn in after winning election to serve the remaining two years of the 1st Ward term, expiring in November 2023.

Riggle begins her fifth, four-year term on council after being elected in 2003. Shafer begins his third term on council.

Council is comprised of seven members: three elected at-large by all city residents, and four elected from the four city wards.

Council meets the second and fourth Monday of each month in City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St. Contact information for each council member is available at delawareohio.net.

Delaware City Council member Carolyn Kay Riggle is congratulated by City Attorney Natalia Harris Monday night after being sworn in as mayor.

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

