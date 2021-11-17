Dauphin’s ‘Fight for Air’

The American Lung Association’s annual calendar will have some local flavor to it in 2022 as Delaware firefighter Cody Dauphin will be featured for the month of April.

Dauphin, a Radnor native and 2009 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School, has served as a firefighter in Delaware for more than two years in both a part-time and now full-time role.

In a press release, the American Lung Association said Dauphin is being honored as a “top supporter nationwide for his enduring efforts to help eliminate lung disease.” Dauphin participated in the American Lung Association in Ohio’s Fight for Air Climb, which was held at Selby Field in June.

According to the association, the calendar honors local heroes who support the American Lung Association’s vision of a world free of lung disease. This is the second calendar recognizing the Fight for Air Climb’s top supporters who participate in the annual event held in over 40 cities across the country.

“The Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb is a rewarding experience because I get to raise awareness and money to support a cause that is significant to the firefighter community,” Dauphin said in the release. “Unfortunately, many firefighters suffer from lung disease because they are exposed to gases, chemicals and smoke while on duty. I’m grateful that the Lung Association’s calendar helps support all firefighters’ lung health.”

Dauphin told The Gazette he has family who has had lung disease, and as a firefighter, the disease hits close to home.

Brittany Sinzinger, the senior manager of the American Lung Association, said of Dauphin, “Firefighters like Cody are not only out there saving lives every day, they fund raise and participate in events like our Fight For Air Climb in their free time. We are amazed by their daily sacrifice and are honored that Cody, as well as so many other local heroes, participate in our event.”

Dauphin said he became a firefighter after seeing his father serve as a volunteer firefighter during Dauphin’s youth.

“I always looked up him, and I thought it was cool that he did that,” Dauphin said. “I went to school for it and got the opportunity to work in Delaware. It’s nice being in Delaware because I grew up in the county.”

The Fight for Air Climb firefighter calendar can be purchased by visiting Lung.org/Calendar.

Delaware firefighter Cody Dauphin, center, is feature in the American Lung Association’s 2022 Fight For Air Climb firefighter calendar. Pictured is the top half of the calendar for the month of April 2022. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_April-Calendar-1.jpg Delaware firefighter Cody Dauphin, center, is feature in the American Lung Association’s 2022 Fight For Air Climb firefighter calendar. Pictured is the top half of the calendar for the month of April 2022. Courtesy | American Lung Association

Local firefighter featured in calendar

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.