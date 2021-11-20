Police officer injured in 2-vehicle crash

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash involving a Delaware police officer that occurred around 4:20 p.m. near the Marathon station on South Sandusky Street in Delaware.

According to a news release issued by the Patrol, David N. Husted, 70, of Delaware, was operating a 2009 Chevy Silverado southbound on South Sandusky Street. Delaware Police Officer Cliffone Dawkins, 38, was operating a 2020 City of Delaware police cruiser southbound on South Sandusky Street with emergency lights and sirens activated. Dawkins, who was en route to a call for service, was traveling behind Husted when Husted attempted to make a left turn into the Marathon gas station and was struck by Dawkins’ cruiser. The impact pushed Husted’s vehicle off the left side of the roadway and into a utility pole.

Husted sustained minor injuries from the crash and was treated at the scene. Officer Dawkins sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the Patrol reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Delaware County EMS and the Delaware Fire Department.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As a result of the crash, parts of the city experienced a power outage Thursday evening, Delaware Community Affairs Director Lee Yoakum told The Gazette.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

