AAA: Ohioans to hit the road this holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Roads are expected to be busy as millions travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA is predicting the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travel since 2005 with nearly 2.2 million Ohioans traveling between Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Sunday Nov. 28. Nearly 90% of these travelers will be driving to their destinations, which will create congested roadways, especially Wednesday and Sunday in the afternoon and evening.

During the busy holiday travel period, AAA expects to respond to more than 400,000 roadside assistance calls. To avoid breakdowns, travelers should ensure their vehicles are road trip ready.

With the extra holiday traffic, the Ohio Department of Transportation will suspend roadwork and open as many lanes as possible. However, work zones on I-75 in Toledo, Dayton, and Cincinnati; I-70 in Springfield and Zanesville; I-70/71 in downtown Columbus; and I-76 and I-77 in Akron are among those where drivers could encounter delays. Drivers should pay extra attention while driving through work zones and allow additional time to reach your destination. A map of all active work zones, updated traffic conditions, and nearly 1,000 live traffic cameras is available at OHGO.com or on the OHGO app.

ODOT will also use more than 130 digital message boards to reinforce safe driving behaviors like driving sober, buckling up, obeying the speed limit, and dropping distractions.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to buckle up, never drive impaired, and always follow traffic laws. Last year during the Thanksgiving holiday reporting period, there were 11 fatal crashes that killed 11 people on Ohio’s roadways. Five of those fatalities were the result of impaired driving and four were unbuckled when a seatbelt was available. Troopers will have an increased presence on Ohio’s roadways to promote a safe Thanksgiving holiday.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_ODOT.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.