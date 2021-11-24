PIN to hold annual event

People In Need of Delaware County Ohio, Inc. will distribute items to those in need at its annual Holiday Clearing House event, which will take place on Dec. 12-13 inside the Coliseum at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware.

The private, not-for-profit social services agency explained the event on its website: “It all begins with the City/County Food Drive. Many local businesses, organizations, schools, etc. conduct food drives throughout the month of November.”

For example, a couple of PIN-provided boxes were filled with nonperishables at the Berkshire Township Hall.

“Thanks to those who have donated so far to the Food Drive,” Berkshire Township posted on its Facebook page Nov. 8. “We are accepting donations through November 22nd so join us for a meeting or stop in and say Hi and bring some items to support People in Need, Inc.”

PIN said it will accept new toys, new outside winterwear, nonperishable food, toiletries, and monetary gifts/gift cards through Dec. 10 at the fairgrounds, as well as at Delaware city and county fire departments.

“The food is then delivered to the coliseum,” PIN said of the process. “Volunteers unload the food and it then goes through a quality control process. Food is checked to make sure it is not damaged or expired. From there it is sorted and organized into various categories for ease in the selection process. Throughout the next weeks, donations of more food, new coats/toys and gifts are received and the quality control process continues.”

The schedule of events for the 67th annual Holiday Clearing House is as follows (all events held in the Coliseum at the fairgrounds):

• Food, toy and winterwear drop from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 10

• Food Drive/Youth Service Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 4.

• Senior Food Packing Day from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 7.

• Senior Gift Delivery Day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 9.

• Family Food Packing Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 11.

“Due to ongoing health and safety precautions, the 2021 Clearing House will have masks and social distancing in place,” PIN said. “All volunteers and clients are asked to adhere to the latest in health and safety guidelines and PIN policies.”

Groups interested in volunteering at this year’s Holiday Clearing House are asked to call 740-363-6284.

Finally, the distribution days for families are from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13. Clients are given a designated time when they can come to the Coliseum to pick up their food, toys, coats and gift cards.

People In Need is located at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware. For more information, visit www.delawarepeopleinneed.org.

Olentangy Orange High School students stand between tables of full grocery bags inside the Coliseum at the Delaware County Fairgrounds during a previous Holiday Clearing House event.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

