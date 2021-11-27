Mobility plan now available

A plan to help transport Delaware County residents with disabilities, lower incomes, and senior citizens is now available for public review and comment.

There will be virtual public meetings for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s (MORPC) 2022-2025 Regional Mobility Plan at 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and noon-1 p.m. on Dec. 9. There will be an online presentation with questions and comments permitted.

Visit www.morpc.org/program-service/regional-mobility-plan to register for either Microsoft Teams meeting.

The four-year MORPC mobility plan would prioritize certain transportation services and funding for the central Ohio counties in Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 6, which includes Delaware, Franklin, Fairfield, Fayette, Licking, Logan, Madison, Pickaway and Union counties. MORPC helps plan for the future of central Ohio with more than 70 members that include cities, counties, regional organizations, townships and villages.

“Coordinated plans are required by the Federal Transit Administration for counties to be eligible for funding under the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program – Section 5310,” said a recent MORPC-issued press release. “MORPC is the designated recipient for Section 5310 funds coming to Delaware and Franklin counties.”

“The Section 5310 program provides funding to assist organizations that support our community’s most vulnerable populations,” MORPC Modal Systems Manager Mary Ann Frantz said. “This plan will identify needs in order for the applied funding to have the greatest impact.”

The plan has three goals for Delaware County: Expand services for vulnerable populations; encourage flexible policies to improve transit accessibility; and increase awareness of programs and services. “Franklin and Delaware counties have the same goals but different strategies,” the plan said.

“These plans are regularly updated and are required to involve input from public, private, and nonprofit transportation and human services providers,” MORPC Mobility Planner Lexi Petrella said. “We’re continuing to work alongside these organizations, local governments, as well as members of the public.”

Delaware County is covered specifically on pages 67-71 of the 118-page Regional Mobility Plan. It includes survey findings on age and employment status; mobility aid requirement; awareness of public transportation, carpooling or senior service transportation; public transportation hindrances; and requested service changes.

The draft plan can be seen at www.morpc.org/mobilityplan. Comments are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and can be submitted by email to apetrella@morpc.org. The Regional Mobility Plan should be finalized and adopted in February.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

