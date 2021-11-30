Olentangy fares well in latest rankings

For the first time in the publication’s history, U.S. News and World Report has released elementary and middle school rankings in addition to its annual high school rankings. The inaugural rankings were kind to the Delaware County as several schools ranked among the best in Ohio.

Schools were ranked based on both reading and math proficiency, which were calculated using the state mathematics and reading assessments, sourced by the U.S. Department of Education’s EdFacts initiative.

The Olentangy Local School District (OLSD)’s Tyler Run Elementary led the way as the highest-ranked Delaware County school, checking in as the 24th best of the 1,637 elementary schools ranked. Tyler Run tied for 15th in reading proficiency and tied for third in math proficiency in the state.

Three additional Olentangy elementary schools — Cheshire, Walnut Creek and Indian Springs — ranked in the top 60 elementary schools in the state at 51st, 59th and 60th, respectively. Oak Creek Elementary also cracked the top 100 as the 74th-ranked elementary school in Ohio.

“We continue to be proud of the work taking place in all of our Olentangy schools, and believe our staff’s dedication to student success should be recognized,” said Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jack Fette. “Last school year was an important year for Tyler Run Elementary as they were selected as a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Secretary of Education. These rankings continue to demonstrate that Olentangy Schools provides a top-notch education from kindergarten through high school.”

Buckeye Valley West Elementary checked in as the 71st elementary school in the state after tying for 30th in reading proficiency and tying for 65th in math proficiency. Of the 611 students at Buckeye Valley West, 92% of them scored at or above the proficient level in both reading and math.

“As the former principal of West and the current Buckeye Valley School District director of academic achievement, I am thrilled for the West community and pleased that their collective hard work and focus on achievement has been recognized,” said Brian Orenmaa in a press release.

Buckeye Valley Superintendent Dr. Andy Miller added, “I am excited for the families, students, and staff at BV West. To be named one of the top elementary schools in Ohio is quite an achievement. I am certain our District Vision of “Where Tradition Meets Innovation” will continue there.”

Delaware City Schools’ highest-ranked school was Smith Elementary at 348th, while Big Walnut’s top-ranked school was Big Walnut Elementary at 259th.

In the middle school rankings, all five Olentangy middle schools cracked the top 100, led by Liberty Middle School. After tying for 14th in math proficiency and 23rd in reading proficiency, Liberty ranked as the 39th best middle school in the state.

Shanahan Middle School ranked just behind Liberty at 42nd, and Hyatts, Berkshire, and Orange Middle School rounded out the district’s middle school rankings at 63rd, 64th and 93rd, respectively.

As for the rest of the county, Big Walnut Middle School was ranked 229th, Dempsey Middle School in Delaware was 374th, Big Walnut Intermediate came in 379th, and Buckeye Valley Middle School was 537th. A total of 994 middle schools were ranked in the report.

To view all the rankings, visit www.usnews.com/education.

