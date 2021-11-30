Tuba players sought for concert

Tuba players are welcome to participate in a concert this weekend at Ohio Wesleyan University as the school hosts its first “TubaChristmas” event.

Hayden Houpt, a junior music education major at OWU, is coordinating the event, which takes place at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Gray Chapel. Houpt said the event has been held in over 200 cities around the world and involves a large amount of tuba players of various skill levels playing Christmas music together.

Houpt, who said he’s excited to bring the event to Delaware for the first time, added locals interested in performing in the concert must pay a $10 fee and must attend a rehearsal before the event at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.

“Coming out of the pandemic there is such a need for approachable live music and for events to bring people together,” Houpt said. “This was the perfect year to bring TubaChristmas to Delaware, and Gray Chapel is the perfect venue for it.”

He said that any tuba, sousaphone, baritone, euphonium, serpent, ophicleide or helicon player is welcome to participate in the concert.

“I am looking forward to bringing all types of musicians together from all over the state,” Houpt said. “One of the pillars of TubaChristmas is the idea that our events are for ages 9-99. Anyone from their first year playing to professionals, to someone picking up their horn for the first time in years can come make music for the community together.”

Houpt added the event is a good way to get into the holiday spirit.

“The concert is completely free and open to anyone and everyone,” he said. “It begins at noon and will be chock-full of fun and holiday cheer.”

Houpt said the concert will be conducted by OWU Professor of Low Brass Jeremy Smith. More information can be found at www.ohiotuba.com.

TubaChristmas will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, inside Gray Chapel on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_Gray-Chapel-Tuba.jpg TubaChristmas will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, inside Gray Chapel on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette Tuba players perform in a TubaChristmas event in Youngstown. TubaChristmas comes to Delaware this weekend and is seeking local tuba players for the free concert. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_tubachristmas-youngstown.jpg Tuba players perform in a TubaChristmas event in Youngstown. TubaChristmas comes to Delaware this weekend and is seeking local tuba players for the free concert. Courtesy photo

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

