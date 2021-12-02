Delaware County recorder wins state award

The Ohio Recorder’s Association recognized Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan on Nov. 16 as a 2021 Gold Quill award recipient at its annual Winter Continuing Education Conference and banquet for her diligent commitment to the association and her office.

Each year, members of the association are asked to nominate a recorder in good standing whose commitment to the ORA includes contributing to the standardization of filing practices in offices statewide, the exchange of ideas and experiences that elevate and improve the overall office of Ohio County Recorder, and the promotion of research, development, and preparation for legislation that develops better administration of the Ohio Recorder’s Offices while cultivating unity among the members.

“Melissa Jordan is a dependable, steady, intelligent asset to each and every one of us. She always has the good of the ORA at the forefront and works tirelessly for our benefit towards the same successful goal – an association of accomplished, professional recorders,” said Ann Block, Monroe County recorder and 2021 ORA president.

Incoming 2022 ORA President Williams County Recorder Patti Rockey had this to say about Jordan: “Melissa took on the demanding post of Continuing Education Committee Chair without missing a beat, and the ORA has been so very fortunate to have Melissa do such an excellent job bringing us such excellent CE sessions after our COVID year. This was not an easy task, and it’s quite an accomplishment.”

“I am humbled to be nominated by my peers from across the state and to receive the ORA Gold Quill award. I strive to constantly improve the functionality of our office for Delaware County residents, and wherever my experience can help county recorders from across the state improve their offices as well, good government prevails,” Jordan said.

For more information, contact Jordan at mjordan@co.delaware.oh.us.

