Preservation Parks honored

SUNBURY — The Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) has announced its 2021 Annual Awards of Excellence winners. Preservation Parks of Delaware County was awarded a third-place award in the Natural Resources and Conservation category for the McCammon Creek Stream Restoration Project and a third-place award in the Law Enforcement Programs & Events category for the M.A.S.H. Pantry food drive.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the wonderful work our staff does every day,” Preservation Parks Executive Director Tom Curtin said. “These projects made a positive environmental impact in Orange Township and a positive quality of life impact on the veterans of Delaware County.”

The McCammon Creek restoration project restores healthy riparian habitat for wildlife and nature views, improves water quality, and provides education opportunities for nearby schools and education institutions — including three schools within a half mile of the property.

In July, the Preservation Parks Division of Park Police partnered with the M.A.S.H. Pantry (Military and Service Heroes), a nonprofit, homegrown organization that provides resources to meet the personal needs that veterans may have. Officers hosted a drop-off location during the summer concert series at Gallant Woods Park.

“Parks and recreation professionals throughout Ohio work every day to improve the quality of life of the people they serve,” said OPRA Executive Director Woody Woodward. “This effort is a shining example of that kind of work, and we are pleased to be able to present this award.”

The awards are judged by a panel of parks and recreation professionals from around Ohio.

Incorporated in 1963, OPRA is a nonprofit, public interest organization representing over 2000 professionals and citizen board members striving to provide quality parks and recreation facilities and opportunities for all Ohioans while protecting and preserving Ohio’s natural resources, positively impacting local economies and health and wellness of its citizens.

An aerial view of McCammon Creek in Orange Township. Located east of Bale Kenyon Road and south of Interstate 71, McCammon Creek is a tributary of Alum Creek that flows through parkland (McCammon Creek Park) owned by Preservation Parks of Delaware County. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/12/web1_06preservationproject04.jpg An aerial view of McCammon Creek in Orange Township. Located east of Bale Kenyon Road and south of Interstate 71, McCammon Creek is a tributary of Alum Creek that flows through parkland (McCammon Creek Park) owned by Preservation Parks of Delaware County. Courtesy photo | Preservation Parks

Recognized for stream, charity work

Submitted story

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.