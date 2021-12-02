Bielatowicz to perform ‘Nosferatu’

Next weekend, Delaware will host a combination film screening and concert as guitarist Paul Bielatowicz plays an original score to accompany the 1922 film “Nosferatu.”

The show will be held at Delaware Music Center, 27 W. William St. #C in Delaware, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/NOSFERATOUR or by contacting Delaware Music Center or Pat’s Endangered Species Records.

Bielatowicz, who’s been working on the music for the show for two years, said he’s excited to perform a live film score on guitar.

“I usually tour for about six months of the year with Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, but when live music was cancelled during the pandemic, it meant I could spend a lot of time in my studio writing new music,” Bielatowicz said. “Over the last two years I’ve been working on a number of projects, and perhaps the most ambitious of these is a 90-minute musical accompaniment to the 1922 silent movie ‘Nosferatu.’ Inspiration came when I watched ‘The Wizard of Oz’ accompanied by Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark side of the Moon.’ I thought it would be really interesting to create an album which stands up as its own artistic statement, but also works as a movie.”

Bielatowicz said the show has more than just vocals and guitar, and he’s looking forward to the challenge of performing all the parts in the show.

“Although this is a solo show, I’ll certainly not be limited to simply playing guitar and singing,” Bielatowicz said. “I’m going to be travelling with a number of synthesizers, guitars, and even a theremin – one of the challenges of the show will be jumping between all the different instruments that I’ll be playing. The audience will be able to watch the film on the big screen behind me, or watch me perform all the music live … or ideally a both at the same time.”

One of the local organizers of the event, Rolf Remlinger, said Bielatowicz gave him a preview performance which left him in awe.

“When Paul gave us a preview of the show, the soundtrack and how it matches the visuals, plus the instrumentation completely wowed me,” Remlinger said. “I was impressed with what Paul was able to accomplish. … The multi-media aspect featuring the 100-year-old ‘Nosferatu’ movie with a live original soundtrack will be a treat for the eyes and the ears.”

Bielatowicz said he is no stranger to Delaware and has performed in the city during every solo tour he’s done for the past seven years.

“I love Delaware, Ohio,” Bielatowicz said. “I’m really looking forward to visiting again. I hope to get some time off before the show so I can spend an afternoon in the town. … I’ve spent my career playing other people’s music and arrangements of classical music, and this is the first time that I’ll be heading out on the road and playing an entire show of original music. I’m excited to see how it will be received.

Guitarist Paul Bielatowicz performs earlier this year. Bielatowicz will bring his solo show — "Nosferatu: Undead" — to Delaware Music Center on Dec. 12.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

