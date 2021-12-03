Symphony’s annual holiday concerts return

Bringing the holiday spirit back to central Ohio, the Central Ohio Symphony will present its annual holiday concerts on Sunday, Dec. 12, in two identical concerts at 2 and 4:30 p.m. in the festively decorated Gray Chapel on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan. Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos will be conducting.

“We’re excited to be returning to the stage after last year’s YouTube holiday concert,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “That recording was very successful, but it’s not the same as being in front of an audience. Jaime and our musicians can’t wait.”

The concert will feature soprano Angel Victoria Tyler as the guest artist. Tyler is a recent graduate from SUNY Oswego where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Vocal Performance. She will be singing selections from Handel’s Messiah, the popular Italian carol Gesù bambino, and the always popular “Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson, which is performed as a sing-along with the audience.

The Symphony’s Concertmaster Tom Sobieski and Principal Trumpet Dale Nawrocki will be soloing with the orchestra. Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge and Symphony Trustee David A. Hejmanowski will be featured in a work on a unique “musical” instrument.

“When last we talked, I believe that Dave was hard at work on mastering the part,” said Hyer. “It’ll be fun to see what the judge comes up with.”

“Christmas at the Movies” will be a new selection this year; the concert will also include other holiday works for everyone to enjoy. As is the custom of Conductor Morales-Matos, the concert will end with “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss.

Following CDC guidelines for attendance, masks are required of all concertgoers, including children over the age of 3, and must be worn at all times in the building. All adult concertgoers must show proof of vaccination or present a recent negative COVID test, along with government issued ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.centralohiosymphony.org.

