Local Master Gardeners honored

The Delaware County Master Gardener Association (DCMGA) recently announced its Master Gardener volunteers swept the awards at the 2021 Ohio State University Extension State Conference. Delaware County Master Gardeners won state awards in all categories and were recognized by the state as being the “best of the best.”

The DCMGA was honored with the following awards:

• Terri Litchfield was named Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer

• The Native Plant Propagation Project was named Outstanding Large MGV Project in Environmental Horticulture

• The Grace Clinic Project and DCMGA website won the Pandemic Perseverance Award

• Stratford Ecological Center was named Outstanding MGV Friend

Litchfield

Inspired by the interest in her native garden, Litchfield assembled a committee and got to work growing native plants to sell, and along the way, created educational opportunities for both the community and MGVs.

“Planning education days, seed starting events, garden walks or solving technical problems while sharing her love of native plants with the community, Terri always has a smile,” states a press release from the Ohio State University Extension Delaware County. “Butterflies and Master Gardeners alike, we thank Terri for all that she does on our behalf and on the behalf of all gardeners.”

Native Plant Propagation Project (NPP)

NPP reaches out to both Master Gardeners and the casual gardener interested in preserving biodiversity through its workshops, presentations and plant sales, and digitally through webinars and Facebook. It strives to teach gardening practices that are ecologically sustainable and promote habitat health for insects and birds through the use of native plantings.

Pandemic Perseverance Award

According to OSU Extension Delaware County, the recognition was a “once-in-a-lifetime award” to address how each county reacted and adapted to the limitations place upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DCMGA continued to reach out to the community during the pandemic by utilizing its new website and through a project with the Grace Clinic.

“The website was created with the vision of being a resource to Delaware County community members as a gardening and horticulture library,” the press release states. “It creates a new path to digitally connect our Delaware County and MGV communities and to further open communication and access to all our wonderful educational and horticultural resources.”

Grace Clinic is a medical ministry in Delaware that provides free care to uninsured and underinsured members of the community.

“MGVs Barb Butt and Carol Champa answered the clinic’s call for help and advice on how to provide fresh produce and to educate their clients on the benefits of eating fresh vegetables,” the release states. “They planted raised beds of vegetables and instructed clinic staff on how to maintain the beds. They also taught Grace Clinic clients how to grow vegetables and assembled over 30 tomato “kits” that clinic clients took home to grow their own tomatoes.”

Stratford – Outstanding MGV Friend

“Delaware County Master Gardeners value Stratford Ecological Center as an important resource for Central Ohio,” the releases states. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with them on so many varied educational horticultural events, and we thank them for all the support and knowledge they have so generously shared with us.”

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents. MGVs then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities through their local OSU Extension county office. The mission of DCMGA is to teach environmentally sound, research-based gardening practices to the citizens of Delaware County.

For more information on the Delaware County Extension Office and the Master Gardener Volunteer Program, visit delcomga.org, “Delaware County Ohio Master Gardener Association” on Facebook, or call the OSU Delaware County Extension Office at 740-833-2030.

Terri Litchfield stands outside her home with a flat of native plants. Litchfield recently won two awards for her work with the Delaware County Master Gardener Association. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/12/web1_Terri-Litchfield-Outstanding-Master-Gardener-Volunteer.jpg Terri Litchfield stands outside her home with a flat of native plants. Litchfield recently won two awards for her work with the Delaware County Master Gardener Association. Courtesy photo

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio State University Extension Delaware County.

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio State University Extension Delaware County.