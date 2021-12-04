Santa returns to Sunbury’s square

SUNBURY — The annual Christmas on the Square event will take place today from 4-8 p.m. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Presented by the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce and its members, “Christmas on the Square 2021” promises to bring good cheer to the area. One change from prior years those attending will notice is that the Craft & Gift Fair, formerly held in the Council Chamber meeting room, will now be on the square between city hall and Vernon Street.

The Craft & Gift Fair, along with food and beverage vendors lining Granville Street, will be open from 4-8 p.m. Nearby, Table Rock Construction, 28 E. Cherry St., has been collecting new packaged socks of any size to help the less fortunate.

According to the chamber, there will be other festivities, such as: “Ice sculpting on the square; holiday music by DJ Meeko; live woodcarving on the Square by chainsaw sculptor Dave Crego; Nativity scene provided by St. John Neumann Catholic Church; ornament-making by Kiwanis Club; horse and carriage rides; holiday crafts and games for the little ones, hot chocolate and treats at the Municipal Building; Sunbury Lions Club Christmas Tree Sale.”

Sunbury is notable for having a “lighted” Christmas parade, with all the floats lit up in the dark. Don’t be surprised if one of the participants is a visitor from the North Pole. Floats line up on Burrer Drive at 5 p.m. and leave from the Community Library at 5:30 p.m., then go down Cherry Street (state Route 37), turn right on Vernon Street, right on Granville Street, and back on Burrer Drive.

After the parade, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony conducted by Sunbury Mayor Joe St. John. After the tree lighting, there will be a donut eating contest outside of Table Rock.

Eventgoers are encouraged to bring along a camera if they are interested in getting their picture taken with that North Pole special guest at the city hall after the parade.

Next weekend, the Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St., will host Santa’s Reindeer Lane from noon-2 p.m. on Dec. 11. The event will include picking out a candy cane stocking, undecorating a Nativity Giving Tree by taking home an ornament, visiting Mrs. Claus in a kitchen, and getting a photo with Mr. Claus and two reindeer. The free event takes place in the lower-level parking area.

For more information, visit sunburyumc.org.

