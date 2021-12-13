City gives demonstration

Sixth graders at Dempsey Middle School got to test out some equipment Monday when a technician from the City of Delaware visited their class to teach them about the city’s CCTV sewer inspection system.

Public Utilities technician Ron Broyles visited the school in his service van Monday and opened a manhole cover in the bus loop of the school to show students what the sewer system looks like.

Broyles also brought a remote controlled CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera and allowed the students to drive it around the parking lot. Broyles told students about the different uses for the camera, including inserting it into the sewer system to check on pipe conditions and locate any damage.

Broyles visit was one of several demonstrations done for sixth graders recently as part of an ongoing unit on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Sixth grade science teacher Deborah Graham said students have been doing various STEM projects and interviewing dozens of local professionals about their careers.

“(Our) entire theme is STEM projects,” she said.

Graham said she has known Broyles for years and was once his neighbor. She invited him because the work he does for the city covers a variety of STEM topics.

“This is all the parts of STEM,” Graham said, gesturing at Broyles demonstrating how to drive the remote controlled camera. “That’s why we brought him in. I want them to (see a variety of jobs). The whole idea is to show them STEM and this is every piece of that. It’s nice to have him here all day.”

Graham said the STEM projects have been led by fellow Dempsey teacher George Brown, and she added she hopes the kids have gained an understanding of what kinds of STEM jobs are out there.

“Kids didn’t know there were so many jobs in all aspects of the workforce that would be considered STEM,” Graham said.

Lee Yoakum, community affairs director for the City of Delaware, said Monday the demonstration was another positive partnership between the city and the school district.

“The city and schools have a great partnership to start with,” Yoakum said. “These types of education-based opportunities are a win-win for the City of Delaware. It’s great for kids to be exposed to what the city does at these kinds of events. It’s good for the city to be out in the community, interacting with residents.”

Yoakum added the city was happy to show off the equipment for students.

“STEM themes really appeal to us,” he said. “You’re working with our future leaders and anyway we can help expose them to different opportunities is a really good thing.”

Students get lesson on sewer inspection

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

