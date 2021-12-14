OLSD teachers agree to new deal

The Olentangy Schools Board of Education and the Olentangy Teachers Association (OTA) have come to terms on their latest contract renewal agreement. During its Dec. 9 meeting, the board approved a three-year renewal that will run from July 2022 through the end of June 2025.

Most recently, the two sides agreed to a contract in 2018, and it was renewed for a one-year extension this spring. The new deal includes a 3% increase to the base salary for teachers, which according to the district, is currently $43,529 for those with a bachelor’s degree..

Board President Julie Wagner Feasel said of the deal, “This contract provides certainty and stability for our district’s future. The administrators and teachers can now move forward with their continued focus on the students.”

Superintendent Mark Raiff issued his support of the deal in a press release from the school district, lauding the agreement as one that continues the strength of the partnership between the OTA and the district, while also allowing the district to remain financially responsible.

“The partnership between our teachers and the administration is critical in making Olentangy Schools a top school district for student opportunity and achievement,” Raiff said. “The contract reinforces this strong relationship while maintaining the fiscal responsibility the district is known for.”

Like Raiff, OTA President Elaine Eddy expressed a sense of pride in the strength of the partnership between the OTA, which represents a total of 1,514 educators across the district, and the district administration.

“The Olentangy stakeholders have always worked together in partnership to offer an outstanding education for the learners we serve,” Eddy said. “While maintaining the integrity of being financially prudent, we still must remain competitive in the hiring process to attract and retain the best teachers. This three-year contract extension continues to do just that, and we are proud and appreciative to be teachers in this community.”

Students look on as Dominique Alexander, a health and physical education teacher at Berlin High School, points to the screen.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

