City creates task force to review financial outlook

City officials are seeking Delaware residents interested in helping shape the city’s financial future.

On Monday, the city announced it has created a Financial Review Task Force. According to a press release issued by the city, residents on the task force will be “given unlimited access to the City’s financial management information, department heads and elected leaders.”

The Financial Review Task Force will be charged with:

• Undertaking a high-level review of the City’s current financial status and overall outlook.

• Exploring collaborative service-delivery opportunities.

• Assessing existing City of Delaware service levels.

• Assessing the status of transportation and other capital investments made to date and the outlook/plans for the future Capital Improvement Program budgets.

• Reporting findings and making recommendations for Delaware City Council to consider by summer 2022.

“Delaware’s long-term fiscal health must be addressed through more sustainable approaches,” Delaware City Manager Tom Homan said. “What is done now will directly affect Delaware and its residents well into the decades to come.”

Individuals interested in being considered for the Financial Review Task Force have until Jan. 21, 2022, to apply. The application can be found at delawareohio.net.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/12/web1_Delaware-Logo.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the City of Delaware.

Information for this story was provided by the City of Delaware.