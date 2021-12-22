Delaware wraps up fall semester

As Delaware City Schools enters winter break, administrators are already looking ahead to the next semester.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said Tuesday the district is happy with how the fall semester went and thrilled it was able to bring back many activities that were cancelled during the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are so pleased that we were able to have a full semester of school with all students in the classroom,” Kegley said. “Our extracurricular programs have been able to have performances, and contests and clubs have been able to meet in person. It has been exciting for our students and staff to connect in the classrooms and continue the learning as well as resume some of the community partnerships we have enjoyed for so many years. Our students and staff have continued to do an amazing job with safety precautions, and we look forward to a great second semester.”

Kegley said over the break the district will continue its renovations at Woodward and Conger elementaries, while also preparing all facilities for next semester.

“We are hoping all students and staff have a chance to disconnect from school/work and recharge over the winter break,” Kegley said in an email. “Our custodial crews will be thoroughly cleaning our buildings, and several smaller projects will be completed in our buildings, including our annual fire inspections.”

Assistant Superintendent Craig Heath praised district staff for all their hard work during the first semester.

“We are so proud of the work our staff has done this year to meet our students where they are academically,” he said. “We will continue to work individually with students and families to ensure each student can feel successful and is receiving the support they need.”

Heath added the district will also be working on its strategic plan next semester.

“One of our major goals as a district is to finalize the work on our strategic plan,” he said. “We are looking forward to sharing the comprehensive plan with the community in the spring. We will also be working on a plan for our summer academy professional development to ensure our teaching staff have the resources they need to deliver quality curriculum lessons.”

Kegley added she’s thankful for the community’s continued support.

“We have truly appreciated our families’ support as we have all worked together to make this a successful first semester for all,” Kegley said. “We are grateful to be part of this incredible Delaware community.”

Delaware City Schools will return from winter break on Jan. 3.

Dempsey Singers perform Christmas carols outside Willis Education Center last week before winter break. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/12/web1_Dempsey-Singers-performing-prior-to-the-winter-break.jpg Dempsey Singers perform Christmas carols outside Willis Education Center last week before winter break. Jennifer Ruhe | Delaware City Schools

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

