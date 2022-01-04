Spring semester underway at DCS

Delaware City Schools kicked off the 2022 spring semester Monday, and district administrators are happy to be back.

“The first day back after winter break feels a little like the first day of school,” Superintendent Heidi Kegley said in an email Monday. “We are very excited to have our students and staff back in the classrooms for the second semester.

“There is such a great energy in our buildings when our staff and students reconnect with each other. Our staff will definitely spend some time this week helping our students re-establish academic routines and set academic goals for the rest of the school year.”

Kegley added there are new faces within the district as well.

“We are also thrilled to welcome several new staff members and newly enrolled students who have joined our Pacer family over winter break,” she said.

Assistant Superintendent Craig Heath said Monday the district has several goals this semester.

“As we move through the spring semester, we look forward to building on the academic growth made during the first semester,” Heath said. “We also continue to focus on building meaningful relationships between our staff, students and families to ensure each student has the resources needed to be successful.”

Heath added the district will continue to work with staff over the summer to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We will definitely spend time with our staff planning for summer professional development and looking ahead to the next school year,” he said.

Kegley said she’s also looking forward to the extracurricular opportunities for students this semester.

“The spring semester brings many highly anticipated events, including our spring musical, classroom level field trips and end of year activities including graduation for our seniors,” Kegley said. “We certainly look forward to showcasing our students’ talents through academic accomplishments, art shows, musical performances, athletics and more.”

Kegley added she’s looking forward to seeing the completion of the ongoing construction projects at Conger Elementary and Woodward Elementary.

The spring semester will continue until May 27, the end of the school year for students.

Students at Hayes High School walk through a hallway between classes Monday afternoon, the first day of spring semester. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_Hayes.jpg Students at Hayes High School walk through a hallway between classes Monday afternoon, the first day of spring semester. Ric Stranges | Hayes High School

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

