Vacant seat declared in Orange Twp.

LEWIS CENTER — Ben Grumbles was named chairman of the Orange Township Board of Trustees at its organizational meeting Wednesday night. He was nominated by Trustee Lisa Knapp.

In turn, Grumbles nominated Knapp to be vice chair.

Next, Grumbles declared a trustee vacancy. Readers may recall that Grumbles, who was in the middle of a term, was allowed to run for another trustee seat by the Ohio Supreme Court. Grumbles and Knapp won seats on the board in the November election. By winning, Grumbles had to give up the seat he had held and start a new term.

Grumbles said he resigned his seat Dec. 31, so there is now a vacancy for a seat whose term expires at the end of 2023. After approval, the signed resolution will now go to the Ohio Secretary of State and the Delaware County Board of Elections.

Grumbles said there would be another special meeting held to appoint someone to fill the vacant term. The term needs to be filled within 30 days, he said.

“There’s pretty heightened awareness about the fact that there’s a vacancy, allowing at least a week for any additional applicants to send in a resume,” Grumbles said.

The third trustee position is now posted on the township’s Facebook page and website.

“Orange Township will soon have a vacant trustee position and is seeking applications to fill it,” the post said. Orange Township government concerns itself with the upkeep of the township roads and ditches, fire protection, road marking and snow removal, cemeteries, and township zoning. The township officials also serve as financial officers of the township and prepare the annual budget.

“Individuals interested in being considered for the Orange Township Trustee vacancy should send their resume and cover letter to hiring@orangetwp.org by January 12, 2022,” the post continued. “We anticipate a vote will be held to fill the position at our Regular Trustee Meeting scheduled on January 18, 2022 at 5 p.m.”

During the organizational portion, Grumbles discussed moving regular meeting times to 10 a.m. the first and third Mondays (or Tuesdays after Monday holidays), saying, “It’s increasingly challenging for other parties scheduling around evening meetings and present to our board. It’s also convenient for staff. It’s not merely for convenience, but from a practical standpoint when you think of the types of folks who are coming in and presenting to the board. We lose an entire operating day with evening meetings as well.”

He said if the time didn’t work, they could always revert back to their prior 6 p.m. meeting time.

The trustees also approved a 3% wage rate increase for non-union employees. Grumbles thanked the employees for their effort in putting on a townshipwide Christmas event last month that residents “were in awe of.”

The business office hours were set for 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In other matters, the township also entered into an agreement with Aqua Doc to take care of the township-owned pond properties; and Tyler Albaugh was hired to serve as a full-time firefighter/paramedic.

The trustees, Fiscal Officer Lisa Kraft and Administrator Michele Boni went into executive session 45 minutes into the meeting “to consider the appointment, employment, or compensation of a public employee or official.”

They emerged 35 minutes later, to set the upcoming Jan. 18 meeting time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to include consideration of applicants for the third trustee position.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_OTLOGO.jpg