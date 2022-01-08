Grant funding available through DPHD

The Delaware Public Health District (DPHD) recently announced the availability of $10,000 in grant funds to promote projects aimed at enhancing physical activity, healthy eating, and access to opportunities that promote living a healthy lifestyle for Delaware County residents through the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Mini-Grant program.

The purpose of the CHC Mini-Grant is to prevent and reduce chronic disease in Delaware County, as well as furthering the mission of The Partnership of a Healthy Delaware County (The Partnership) in supporting the implementation of the 2019-2022 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) and subsequent Delaware County Community Health Improvement Plans.

The RFP (Request for Proposals) provides detailed information about eligibility, the background, intent, and scope of the grant, as well as policy, procedures, performance expectations, and general information about the grant. It will also provide requirements associated with submission of the grant application and administration of the grant.

Funding levels for all applicants will depend on the number and scope of proposals received, recommendations from the review panels, quality of each application, justification for the amount of funding requested, demonstrated needs data, and adherence to the objectives outlined in the RFP. Any award made through this program is contingent upon the availability of funds for this purpose.

All applications and attachments are due by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb.15, electronically via email to JBonnette@delawarehealth.org with the subject line “2022 CHC Mini-Grant Application- AGENCY NAME”.

Applications received after the due date will not be considered for funding. Faxed, hand delivered, or mailed applications will not be accepted. Funding decisions are expected to be announced by March 4, with funded projects having a timeline of April 1 to Dec. 31.

For more information, contact Josie Bonnette at (740) 203-2034 or by email at Jbonnette@delawarehealth.org

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.

