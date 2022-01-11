BW dealing with busing issues

SUNBURY — Two schools in the Big Walnut Local School District had a delayed opening, and two schools had an early dismissal on Monday.

“As you know, we have continued to struggle to cover all of our bus routes,” the district posted on its Facebook page and Superintendent Angie Hamberg said on the district’s website (www.bwls.net). “To make sure we can get all of our students to-and-from school,” Big Walnut had to change its schedule slightly.

Big Walnut Intermediate School students were on a two-hour delay; Hylen Souders Elementary students were on a one-hour delay. Meanwhile, Big Walnut High School and Prairie Run Elementary students were both on a one-hour early dismissal. All other buildings — Big Walnut Middle School, Big Walnut Elementary, General Rosecrans Elementary, and the Early Learning Center at Harrison Street — ran on their regular schedules.

“Thank you for your flexibility and understanding!” the district posted.

Under the employment opportunities link on the BWLS website, the district is currently accepting applications for both full-time bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.

Big Walnut’s transportation department said, “The district covers 110 square miles, and each day over 3,000 students are transported to our seven buildings and 90 students are transported to non-public schools. Each day district buses travel over 3,000 miles to safely transport students to and from school. In addition, buses transport students to and from athletic and other extra-curricular events.”

The district website said its bus garage on Kintner Parkway has a fleet of 44 buses, maintained by three full-time mechanics.

In other district news, the Big Walnut Board of Education reviewed the drafts of the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year calendars at its Dec. 16 meeting. A committee of staff and administrators developed the calendars.

If approved, all students would report for the 2022-2023 school year starting on Monday, Aug. 22. There would be no school on Monday, Sept. 19, for Delaware County Fair Day. Winter Break would be from Dec. 22-Jan. 3; and Spring Break would be March 27-31. Graduation would tentatively be 7:30 p.m. May 20; with the last day for underclassmen on May 25.

If approved, all students would report for the 2023-2024 school year starting on Monday, Aug. 21. There would be no school on Monday, Sept. 18, for Delaware County Fair Day. Winter Break would be from Dec. 21-Jan. 3; and Spring Break would be March 25-29. Graduation would tentatively be 7:30 p.m. May 18; with the last day for underclassmen on May 23.

“The calendars will be finalized and adopted at the Jan. 20, 2022, Board of Education meeting,” the district website said.

