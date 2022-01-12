Council OKs Price Ponds upgrades

SUNBURY — At the first meeting of 2022, City Council approved street, storm, water, lighting and sanitary sewer improvements for the first section of Price Ponds.

Mayor Joe St. John said he had recently walked the area, which is near the intersection of Cheshire and Golf Course roads. After a recent heavy rain, he said there was “a very significant amount” of water, and he wanted to make sure all parties were “in lockstep to make sure the water drains appropriately.”

Although it was a third reading, the ordinance was passed by emergency because “the developer wants to get busy on this,” St. John said.

Price Ponds is next door to another development, Rolling Hills, which used to be the Sunbury Golf Course.

In other legislation, an ordinance approving the rezoning of 67 acres adjoining 3B’s & K and Africa roads from Planned Residential District to Planned Commercial District remains tabled. However, Solicitor David Brehm said the matter should be ready for third reading at the Feb. 20 council meeting.

Council rules were also approved. There were amendments to the traffic codes, such as the definition of a vehicle and display of license plates or validation stickers. Other amendments took place for the general offenses code, such as criminal mischief, aggravated trespass, interfering with civil rights, making false alarms, passing bad checks, carrying concealed weapons and railroad vandalism.

Also at the meeting, Daryl Hennesy was hired as assistant city administrator for a two-year term. Tim Gose was nominated and elected president pro tem of council, a two-year term. Gose said committee appointments would be made at the next council meeting. St. John said the State of the City will be given at the next meeting, on Jan. 19.

St. John said traffic at the opening of the new high school “went about as well as it could.” He said having an officer at Miller Drive and Cherry Street during busy times is going great, and there were no issues on Kintner Parkway. Gose said people in the area have expected backups. St. John said they will review the traffic after a month. One option includes extending a road to state Route 61.

At the Dec. 29 meeting, St. John said a school resource officer will be able to engage with the students of Hylen Souders Elementary School effective Jan. 1, even though it is the only school in the Big Walnut district that is outside of the city limits.

