SourcePoint welcomes new board members

SourcePoint recently announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2022. The newest members of the board of directors are Randy Bournique, Pamela Foster, Liz Gitter and Joann Richards.

Bournique, a Delaware resident, has a great deal of nonprofit experience with another community organization. He most recently retired as executive director of People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County. Prior to joining PIN in 2012, Bournique served on the organization’s board of directors for two terms. He volunteers for the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish and previously coordinated the church’s Giving Tree Program to support the Holiday Clearing House in Delaware.

Foster is the founder of Results Unlimited, LLC, a consulting firm that provides program evaluations and strategic and technical assistance to nonprofit organizations. Foster also has a strong background in finance, with previous experience at Fifth Third Bank and the Ohio Bankers League. A Lewis Center resident, she volunteers for Family Promise and the United Way of Delaware County’s housing initiative.

Gitter, a Delaware resident, is a retired mental health administrator from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. She serves on the board of the Delaware County League of Women Voters and previously served on the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ planning council and the Ohio Dept. of Aging Advisory Board. Gitter’s volunteer experience includes grant writing for the SourcePoint-led Age-Friendly Delaware County, as well as the Andrews House.

Richards most recently retired as president of Sharendipity Enterprises, Inc., her own Michigan-based consulting firm. Her previous roles include vice president of research and management at URAC, a health care accrediting organization in Washington, D.C., as well as senior positions at St. John Health, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance. A Powell resident, Richards recently completed volunteer training to be a SourcePoint Medicare class leader, and previously served on AARP’s National Policy Council.

The full 2022 board includes 18 individuals: President Gretchen Roberts, Vice President Wren Kruse, Secretary Alice Frazier, Treasurer Dennis Mowrey, past President Richard Roell, Sustaining Director Roger Van Sickle, Randy Bournique, Adrienne Corbett, Carlos Crawford, Karen Crosman, Jack Fette, Pamela Foster, Liz Gitter, Roger Lossing, Joann Richards, Carolyn Slone, Jane Taylor and Michael Tucker.

SourcePoint’s board of directors is responsible for establishing the mission and ensuring that the organization continues to fulfill that mission with legal and ethical integrity. The board determines the strategic direction and provides financial oversight of the nonprofit organization. The board employs an executive director to supervise staff, implement policy, and oversee day-to-day operations.

