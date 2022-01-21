DCDL board members take oath of office

At the regular meeting of the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, trustees swore in the slate of officers for 2022.

Notary Public Wendi Foos swore trustee Holly Quaine into the position of president, trustee Scott Tiede into the position of vice president, and trustee Connie Skinner into the position of secretary.

Fiscal Officer Angela Cox and Deputy Fiscal Officer Samantha Valesky were also sworn in to their positions for the year.

The remaining library trustees include Brad Allen, Ceena Dinovo Baker and Nickolas K. McCoy.

In the December meeting, Library Director George Needham presented trustees Michael P. Butler and Baker with a gift, honoring their time as president and secretary of the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees, respectively.

Butler was originally appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board in November 2005 by the Delaware County commissioners. He was then reappointed to a full term in January 2008. Throughout Butler’s term, he served in a variety of roles, including president from January 2021 through December 2021. His term concluded on Dec. 31, 2021.

Beth Lear was selected by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners to replace Butler. Her seven-year term began Jan. 1.

Lear will swear her oath of office during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Other actions taken by the board included updates from Needham, fiscal updates, and general updates.

In his director’s report, Needham announced that he will be retiring as library director, effective Sept. 30. He said he was making plans official now to allow the board plenty of time to identify and hire a successor.

The board, the governing body of the library, consists of seven members who serve in non-salaried positions. The board promotes DCDL’s mission, sets library policy, hires and supervises the director and fiscal officer, approves the library’s budget and financial practices, and creates the library’s strategic plans. Four board members are appointed by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, and three are appointed by the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

Board meetings generally take place on the third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. All meetings for 2022 are currently planned to take place at the Delaware Main Library, until the opening of the Liberty Branch Library. Check www.delawarelibrary.org prior to meetings for agendas and location information.

The confirmed meeting dates for the remainder of 2022 are Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20.

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 121.22, all meetings of the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees are open to the public and time is allotted on the agenda for public participation.

For more information about the Delaware County District Library or its Board of Trustees, contact Communications Coordinator Nicole Fowles at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or (740) 362-3861.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

