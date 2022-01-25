People in Need welcomes new board members

Raymond Cyrus and Krys Weibling have joined the People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Board of Directors, the nonprofit announced in a press release last week.

Cyrus and Weibling bring more than 50 years of combined experience in management, finance, and community engagement to PIN.

“I am absolutely delighted to work with Raymond and Krys,” said Kirt Trimble, board chairman “They both bring a great deal of expertise and experience to the table and have already proved to be great advocates for PIN and our neighbors in need. Having the involvement of an experienced executive and a seasoned finance specialist is going to help PIN continue to expand our reach and the extent of our services. After our largest Holiday Clearing House ever with 658 households served, these are exactly the fresh faces we need.”

Cyrus, who has more than 30 years of experience in corporate leadership, is the owner and president of R&C Coaching, Inc. where he helps business leaders “become experts at running their business instead of it running them,” the press release said.

Cyrus has called Powell home for over a decade.

Weibling is the vice president, Financial Solutions Center Manager at First Commonwealth Bank in Delaware and has lived in Central Ohio throughout her life.

According to the press release, Weibling holds a passion for “finding ways to help those who need it most,” which is what attracted her to becoming involved with People In Need.

Both Cyrus and Weibling began their two-year terms on the PIN Board of Directors this month.

PIN is a nonprofit social service agency that assists Delaware County families and individuals in their time of need. Its food pantry provides emergency food, fresh produce through produce markets and the pantry, nutritional guidance for families and individuals, household supplies and personal care items.

For additional information on PIN and other emergency services, visit delawarepeopleinneed.org.

Information for this story was provided by People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County.

