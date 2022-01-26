ODNR: Be cautious of thin ice

As frigid winter temperatures settle in, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has a warning for all Ohioans: Be aware of thin ice. The potential hazards of walking on frozen lakes, ponds, and rivers can be extremely dangerous.

“The cold, snow, and ice adds an extra level of risk to outdoor recreation,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “No matter how thick it may appear, stepping out on frozen water can lead to tragedy. People need to remember, there is no such thing as 100% safe ice.”

There are a lot of factors that affect the strength of ice besides thickness. Those include:

• Thawing and refreezing can weaken ice.

• Pockets of air can form under the ice on lakes where the water levels are raised and lowered by flood control.

• The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process.

• Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous.

Water temperatures in lakes and streams remain cold. Cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature. In just minutes, even the best swimmers may experience complete exhaustion and symptoms of hypothermia.

It is always a good idea to plan your outdoor pursuits and share your plan with a trusted friend or family member, especially if you are alone or planning to be on or near frozen water. Plans should include where you are going, what you will be doing, a timeline of your travels, and when you expect to arrive home.

If you see someone fall through the ice, it is important not to go on the ice after them. Ice that breaks once will break again. The best solution is to call for help.

Cold weather can be dangerous for people looking to enjoy the outdoors. ODNR has a list of steps you can take to stay safe on its website.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Pictured is a pond at Deer Haven Park on Liberty Road in Liberty Township. A sign reminds visitors that fishing, ice skating, and swimming is prohibited. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_Pond-Deer-Haven.jpg Pictured is a pond at Deer Haven Park on Liberty Road in Liberty Township. A sign reminds visitors that fishing, ice skating, and swimming is prohibited. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

