County office now accepting online payments

The Delaware County Treasurer’s Office announced this week that county residents can now access their property tax bills online for the first time.

The change was announced Tuesday by Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr.

“This is part of our overall effort to modernize the functions of the Treasurer’s Office to better serve the needs of our citizens,” Rankey said in a press release. “We are working hard to improve the website. Our goal is to make accessing your property tax information accessible and easy to use. Online access to property tax bills is a key item on my team’s list to improve service levels to residents and businesses of Delaware County.”

Bills can be found on the office’s website at treasurer.co.delaware.oh.us.

The office reported that 55,730 first-half property tax bills were mailed on Jan. 7, and the bills should have arrived in mailboxes the week of Jan. 10. Residents who did not receive a bill can go to the website and look up the bill by parcel number, address or last name, the office added. The office reported that a “Print Your Tax Bill” button is on the main page and allows residents to access property tax bills as a PDF file.

Homeowners with a mortgage generally pay property taxes through an escrow account with their lender, which pays each half directly to the Treasurer’s Office, the press release noted.

According to the office, several options are available to pay a tax bill through the website, including:

• Pay by Echeck with a third-party service fee of $2.50 for checks between $10 and $10,000.

• Pay by credit card with a 2.5% service fee.

• Pay by a VISA debit card with a $3.95 service fee.

• Pay through the Treasurer’s Office escrow program. Homeowners can pay taxes monthly with a direct bank withdrawal with no fees.

The office clarified that the service fees are not collected by the county but are processing costs charged by the third-party payment processor.

First-half property tax payments are due Feb. 10; second-half payments are due July 11, according to the office.

For more information on this program or for questions concerning property taxes, contact the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office at 740-833-2480 or treasurer@co.delaware.oh.us.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_Delaware-County.jpg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.