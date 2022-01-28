City hires new economic development coordinator

The City of Delaware has hired a new economic development coordinator. In a press release, the city announced Cody Hatten has accepted the position that became available in October 2021 after Courtney Hendershot was promoted to the newly created position of economic development project manager with the city.

Hatten comes to Delaware after previously serving in various capacities with the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation in Lawrence County, Ohio. During his time there, Hatten served as the economic development specialist and director of the convention and visitors bureau.

“Cody brings good experience to this role,” said Sean Hughes, economic development director for the City of Delaware. “His background in economic development and digital marketing will serve as a great addition to our team and our ongoing efforts.”

After graduating with his MBA from Marshall University, Hatten’s first experience in economic development came in 2016 when he served as the associate director in the development office of Wayne County in West Virginia. There he worked in property marketing, business retention and expansion, social media management, and grant writing.

In addition to his background in economic development, Hughes said Hatten’s “fantastic personality” stood out as he weighed the candidates. “He’s a very warm and bright young man, and we thought that would make him immediately fit in with our business community and have them open up to him,” Hughes said.

For Hatten, being able to play a role in the continued development of Delaware was most appealing. However, his decision to call Delaware home extended beyond the considerations of his professional career.

“Looking at the opportunities here in Delaware, they’re constantly growing as a community,” Hatten told The Gazette. “And with my background working in economic development, it looked like a really good opportunity. But also getting to meet the people through the process really showed that it’s a community that really looked out for each other, really liked to grow, and felt very welcoming. That was a really big draw for me, both as a professional and personal choice.”

Hatten said of settling into the new role, “It’s definitely taking time to adjust as you’re learning how things go. The best part is Sean (Hughes) and the team and everyone at the city has been very good at showing me the ropes, very accommodating, and really taking the time to help me learn how everything works and how to do well in this position. I’m grateful to have them guiding me through this.”

Since moving to Delaware last month, Hatten said he’s already come to enjoy the vast amount of food options the city provides as he integrates himself into the community.

“There is everything and more,” he said. “The best part is just the downtown lifestyle, getting to have all the different amenities pretty much in every direction you look or drive to. There’s always something to do, so I’ve really enjoyed that and getting to learn the city and seeing what’s out there.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

