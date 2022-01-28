Hayes BPA students test skills

This week, more than six dozen students in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Club at Hayes High School took part in a regional competition.

During the competition, 78 BPA students took written tests, did presentations, and gave interviews on a variety of business-related subjects during 13 competition categories. Students competed either as individuals or in a team, and the subjects included economic research, global marketing, entrepreneurship and human resource management. The students will be scored and compared to students from six other schools in the region.

Students placing first in each category will advance to the state competition held in Columbus in March. Winners at the state level will advance to the national competition held in May in Dallas, Texas.

Hayes business teacher Martin Huedepohl said Thursday the competition helps students develop practical business skills through its use of realistic scenarios. For example, Huedepohl said the Human Resource Skills competition involves reading a human resources manual and handling a realistic human resources situation.

“It really pushes students beyond the normal, regular classroom,” Huedepohl said. “It gives them opportunities to do work, to participate in presentations, and to be part of an event that’s way above and beyond regular classroom work.”

Huedepohl said the regional competition is usually held in person but was held online this year due to COVID-19.

“Other than the logistics, students still have to give the same level of presentation,” he said.

Huedepohl added the competition also provides opportunities to practice learning about etiquette or other skills like tying a tie or preparing for an interview.

“It gives them experiences they probably wouldn’t have had,” Huedepohl said. “It’s above and beyond what we do in the classroom,” Huedepohl said. “(It teaches them) independent learning, working in teams, meeting deadlines. There’s a ton of that built into this that expands their horizons on what’s expected in the business world. It gives them an opportunity to progress to this stage and to the national competition.”

Huedepohl said he expects to get the results of the regional competition next week but is proud of the students’ work.

“Historically, we have done really well at regionals and we consistently send large numbers to the state competition,” Huedepohl said. “We’ve been very competitive at these events. I feel really confident that the work that students are putting forth should give them the opportunity (to advance). Students have done a wonderful job. I’m very, very proud. They’ve taken the challenge and run with it.”

Raul Mainsah, a Business Professionals of America student at Hayes High School, takes part in an Ethics and Professionalism competition Thursday morning during the regional division of BPA competitions. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_DSC_1073.jpg Raul Mainsah, a Business Professionals of America student at Hayes High School, takes part in an Ethics and Professionalism competition Thursday morning during the regional division of BPA competitions. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Emily Chairez, a BPA student at Hayes, gives her presentation on Human Resource Management Thursday afternoon. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_DSC_1075.jpg Emily Chairez, a BPA student at Hayes, gives her presentation on Human Resource Management Thursday afternoon. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

