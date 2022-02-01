Hayes students raising money for AHA

Members of the National Honor Society at Hayes High School have spent the last few weeks holding activities and selling stuffed animals in order to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Hayes science teacher and National Honor Society Advisor Katherine Scocozzo said NHS students do a fundraiser for the American Heart Association every year.

“We have been supporting the American Heart Association since I became the advisor for NHS seven years ago, but I believe the Hayes AHA tradition goes several years beyond that,” she said. “The students really enjoy supporting a cause that is beyond themselves and the school.

“I think it is important for them to know that they can make a difference with their time and efforts, so we support a few different causes each year.”

NHS students ran a campaign last year as well, but it wasn’t full-scale with different events like this year’s fundraiser.

“The students were disappointed to run a strictly virtual campaign last year and thus were excited to get the whole school involved again this year through their live fundraiser the last two weeks and awareness messages to the students during lunch,” Scocozzo said.

This year’s event, she added, has also had its fair share of hitches.

“We have hit a few roadblocks this year with a snow day the first day of our fundraiser and delays in the arrival of our supplies, but NHS members are currently selling AHA stuffed animals, socks, and wristbands to raise money for the American Heart Association.”

During this year’s campaign, students are selling the items at lunch and the focus of the campaign is a “Red-Out” event at the varsity boys basketball game tonight.

“We hope to have a good turnout at the game and get the student body to wear Red on Feb. 1 in recognition of American Heart Month and all of those with special hearts,” Scocozzo said.

Hayes Principal Ric Stranges praised the work NHS students have done during the campaign.

“It is so important for our students to partner with local agencies to feel the impact that can be made when we all work together for a great cause,” Stranges said.

More information about the American Heart Association can be found at heart.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Hayes-fundraiser.jpg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can reached 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can reached 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.