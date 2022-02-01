Delaware County Finance Authority elects officers

The Delaware County Finance Authority (DCFA) recently held its 2022 elections.

Three officers retained their positions from 2021: Bill Bishop, chairman; Kent Shafer, vice chairman; and Scott Cubberly, secretary.

Mike Frommer was elected treasurer.

“This is a strong team, and I think we are well positioned to take on the challenges of an ever-expanding economy in Delaware County,” Bishop said. “We are going to continue promoting smart-growth policies that will benefit all of Delaware County.”

The Delaware County Finance Authority is a political subdivision created by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners to assist in economic development and job creation in Delaware County. The DCFA offers numerous incentive programs and has the ability to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds for business, developer, non-profit and governmental projects. The DCFA works in partnership with traditional lending institutions and its public partners to provide the most advantageous financing for projects.

The officers each bring unique talents to the DCFA:

• Bishop: A native of Westerville, Bishop is the managing partner of Associated Insurance Agencies Inc., which was established in 1923 and represents more than 24 insurance companies. Bishop serves on the board of directors for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. He previously chaired the chamber’s small business council. He was named the 2011 Westerville Area Business Person of the Year and has a bachelor’s degree from Defiance College.

• Shafer: The vice mayor and at-large council member for the City of Delaware, Shafer has lived in Delaware County for more than 25 years. He spent more than 33 years with the Columbus Division of Police, including 18 years as a commander. Shafer owns a consulting business focused on criminal justice, public safety and public policy matters. He is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and has undergraduate degrees in electronics engineering from the Ohio Institute of Technology and business administration from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University.

• Cubberly: Cubberly is a senior associate at Equity, where he works on development projects and brokerage, focusing his efforts on the Delaware County market. He is the former president of Cubberly Studios, a three-generation photography studio with locations in central Ohio. He has served as board chair of the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce and is currently serving as treasurer on the Board of Directors of the Delaware County Foundation.

• Frommer: Frommer was the Delaware County administrator from 2017-2021. He left the Delaware County post to resume his career at an executive level in the engineering consulting industry. Prior to coming to Delaware County in 2016 as executive director of the Regional Sewer District, Frommer worked at the engineering firm of URS Corp. Frommer has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and civil-environmental engineering from Ohio Northern University.

