Housing study to be conducted in county

The Board of Directors of the Delaware County Housing Alliance has announced a request for proposals from qualified market research firms to complete a comprehensive housing study that will focus on the need, availability, and barriers to attaining “affordable” housing in Delaware County.

Interested firms should contact the Housing Alliance at DelcoHousingAlliance@gmail.com to obtain the project guidelines and process by Feb. 10.

The Delaware County Housing Alliance began as an initiative led by the United Way of Delaware County and received its 501(c)(3) tax exempt status in 2021. In 2019, more than 60 leaders began a conversation about how to ensure that safe housing is attainable in our community.

Today, the Delaware County Housing Alliance exists to educate the community about the need and advocate for strategic development that provides opportunities for all families.

“Delaware County has grown exponentially, and we expect that to continue for quite some time” said Housing Alliance Board Chair Michael Richardson. “Our goal is to make sure that growth includes a diversity of housing options that allows families from all economic backgrounds to call Delaware County home.”

The final product of the housing study will be used to further understand the scope of needs, develop actionable strategies, and inform the community and policy makers.

Submitted by the Delaware County Housing Alliance.

