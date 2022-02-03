First Friday event postponed to Feb. 14

Love is still in the air for February, but because heavy snow and ice are in this week’s forecast, Main Street Delaware is postponing its Feb. 4. First Friday celebration and combining it with the Feb. 12 Chocolate Walk.

Both events now will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 with the rescheduled “Love is in the Air” event to feature a free “Cupid Shuffle” game, originally planned for Friday.

Start the afternoon of Feb. 12 off by stopping at the Main Street Delaware Welcome Center, 20 E. William St., to take a photo in the Valentine’s Photobooth and to pick up a “Cupid Shuffle” player card. Find 25 cupids in downtown Delaware for a chance to win a prize! (Participants are also able to print their own cards at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.)

Return the completed card to the Welcome Center mailbox, and Main Street Delaware will randomly draw several Cupid Shuffle winners for prizes, including a Downtown Date Night Package, Delaware T-shirts, and more! These “Love is in the Air” events are sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware and by Sheetz.

For those wanting to participate in the Chocolate Walk, tickets are available online now, enabling ticketholders to collect sweet chocolate treats from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at participating downtown Delaware locations.

Only 250 tickets will be sold for the popular event, which has sold out every year it’s been held. Chocolate Walk tickets are available at www.mainstreetdelaware.com/event/chocolatewalk.

The Chocolate Walk will also begin at the MSD Welcome Center, where participants will check-in for tour maps, wrist bands, and goody bags to help carry any treats that don’t get eaten right away. This decadent downtown tradition is sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. Main Street Delaware coordinates the First Friday celebrations, downtown farmers markets, holiday parade and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community.

For additional information, contact Susie Bibler, executive director, at 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

